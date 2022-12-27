Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Mornings below freezing continue through Thursday. Warmer end to the week with rain likely this weekend.
Cold again tonight, but warmer days ahead and chance for rain this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region will keep winds calm and skies clear tonight. This will allow overnight lows to get very cold again across the CSRA. Lows tonight will dip into the low to mid-20s leading to another start below freezing Wednesday morning.

High pressure will be over the region Wednesday. This will keep skies sunny and we should see warmer highs Wednesday in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light out of the southwest. One last night below freezing looks possible for most of us as lows dip into the upper 20s Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Highs begin to moderate by Thursday afternoon reaching the low to mid-60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day. Lows will stay above freezing in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s as cloud cover pushes in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Friday afternoon is looking mostly dry with rain chances moving in by Friday evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies during the day.

Our next rain maker will move in late Friday into Saturday. Rain chances look highest Saturday (New Year’s Eve) with rain tapering off Sunday (New Year’s Day). Highs will be in the mid-60s Saturday and then possibly as warm as the low 70s by Sunday. Keep your outdoor plans for Sunday, but have a plan B for outdoor plans Saturday. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Staying dry through Friday afternoon. Rain likely late Friday through Saturday night.
Staying dry through Friday afternoon. Rain likely late Friday through Saturday night.(WRDW)

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale