Burst pipe closes Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame is temporarily closed due to a burst pipe.
Officials expect to reopen Thursday.
For more information, call 803-642-7631, e-mail halloffame@cityofaikensc.gov or visit the Hall of Fame website at www.aikenracinghalloffame.com.
