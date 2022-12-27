Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Burst pipe closes Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame

Downtown Aiken
Downtown Aiken(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame is temporarily closed due to a burst pipe.

Officials expect to reopen Thursday.

For more information, call 803-642-7631, e-mail halloffame@cityofaikensc.gov or visit the Hall of Fame website at www.aikenracinghalloffame.com.

