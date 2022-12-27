Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis honors leaders with keys to the city

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Before Mayor Hardie Davis leaves office, he took some time Tuesday morning to honor several local leaders by giving them keys to the city.

Garnett Johnson will take his place on New Year’s Day. About a dozen people showed up in the commission chamber to hear Davis honor those who use their skills to grow the city of Augusta, including Chief Judge David Watkins.

“If you live in Augusta, that’s what my mom used to tell me, and my dad used to tell me, do your best to leave it in a better place than you found it. This is just a reminder to do that,” said Watkins.

Davis says after receiving the key, he is going to retire to spend time with his wife and family because that’s something he can do while passing on the role to someone new.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.