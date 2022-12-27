Augusta 39-year-old fatally shoots himself after police chase
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 39-year-old man fatally shot himself after a pursuit involving law enforcement officers.
It happened July 30 and was erroneously reported Tuesday as a new incident.
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Shane Lord, of Augusta, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.
Lord died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after being involved in a pursuit with local law enforcement. Lord was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.