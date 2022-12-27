Augusta 39-year-old fatally shoots himself after police chase

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 39-year-old man fatally shot himself after a pursuit involving law enforcement officers.

It happened July 30 and was erroneously reported Tuesday as a new incident.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Shane Lord, of Augusta, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Lord died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after being involved in a pursuit with local law enforcement. Lord was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

