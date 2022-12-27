Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Augusta 39-year-old fatally shoots himself after police chase

Generic ambulance photo
Generic ambulance photo(CBS46 News)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 39-year-old man fatally shot himself after a pursuit involving law enforcement officers.

It happened July 30 and was erroneously reported Tuesday as a new incident.

MORE | Suspect arrested in Augusta death of pedestrian

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Shane Lord, of Augusta, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Lord died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after being involved in a pursuit with local law enforcement. Lord was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield County Sheriff's Office
Edgefield County pursuit lasts over 8 hours; suspect arrested
New Ellenton Police Department
32-year-old man dies at hospital after New Ellenton stabbing
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Richmond County inmates cry for help
Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause...
Keep your pipes from bursting in freezing weather
50-year-old man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles