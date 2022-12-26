Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Richmond County coroner investigating death of 50-year-old man

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 50-year-old man Monday.

William Bell, 50, of Deans Bridge Road was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday.

Bell was then struck by a second vehicle, which left the scene dragging Bells body.

At 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning, Bell’s body was found in a parking lot on Milledgeville Road at Deans Bridge Road.

Bell’s time of death was announced at 2:25 a.m. Thursday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled

