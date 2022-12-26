Richmond County coroner investigating death of 50-year-old man
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 50-year-old man Monday.
William Bell, 50, of Deans Bridge Road was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday.
Bell was then struck by a second vehicle, which left the scene dragging Bells body.
At 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning, Bell’s body was found in a parking lot on Milledgeville Road at Deans Bridge Road.
Bell’s time of death was announced at 2:25 a.m. Thursday morning.
An autopsy has been scheduled
