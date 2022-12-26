Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Local holiday shoppers rush to make gift returns, exchanges

Most retailers expect 18 percent of merchandise sold during the holiday season to be returned,...
Most retailers expect 18 percent of merchandise sold during the holiday season to be returned, but stores like escape outdoors aren’t worried.(WRDW)
By Sydney Hood
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First comes the shopping, then the returning. If you’re brave enough to face the return crowds, we’re on your side with what you need to know.

For businesses like the Swank Company and Escape Outdoors, the day after Christmas is less about what’s going out and mostly about what’s coming in.

Maybe it’s the wrong size.

Tyler Starnes, shopper “It just didn’t fit. I’m going to Colorado next month, and so I swapped this out for some warm clothes,” said Tyler Starnes, shopper.

Jeff King is another shopper. He said, “Just some after-Christmas shopping and returning some wrong sizes.”

Or simply not your style.

Diane Duffie said: “I’m returning something I really l loved, but it didn’t look good on me.”

MORE | Despite closing businesses, developer says there’s possibility in Evans Towne Center

Whether it’s the gift you give or receive, it can be a hit or miss. King said: “So I try to do my best, but sometimes it doesn’t always work out.”

Things didn’t work out for a lot of people.

Carson Wiley is the Escape Outdoors Store manager. “A lot of people get up on Christmas morning, they try on a pair of shoes, they try, and a shirt just doesn’t work out.”

The window to return or exchange usually closes right after Christmas.

A’Mia Hill is a sales associate with The Swank Company. She said: “We’ve extended it way beyond two weeks. So they get an extra week and a half to be able to do those returns and exchanges as needed.”

MORE | ‘Christmas miracle’: Community helps homeless man for holidays

On average, according to the National Retail Federation, most retailers expect 18 percent of merchandise sold during the holiday season to be returned, but stores like escape outdoors aren’t worried.

Wiley said: “It’s definitely more of an inventory issue. Trying to keep stuff on hand and not knowing what someone’s going to bring in.”

And what people bring in is a win-win for both the store and the shopper.

Lauren Wanamaker said: “Spending the money my grandma got me.”

Wiley added, “I was actually expecting a lot of people to come in looking for returns or exchanges, but we’ve had a lot of people come in with, you know, money that they’ve been given.”

Before you head back to the stores, check that return policy and make sure that the receipt is in the bag.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield County Sheriff's Office
South Carolina criminal pursuit lasts over 8 hours: suspect arrested
Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause...
Keep your pipes from bursting in freezing weather
Crash on I-20 eastbound has all lanes closed near Thomson
Crime scene tape
Aiken County coroner investigating death of 32-year-old man
Qua’seem Williams, 13
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 13-year-old

Latest News

Empty storefronts line the front of Evans Towne Center, but in the back behind the performing...
Despite closing businesses, developer says there’s possibility in Evans Towne Center
If your pipes haven’t burst, you still have time to make sure they don’t.
Do you have frozen or busted pipes? Here’s what experts say you should do
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency as counties deal with winter weather impacts
Richmond County coroner investigating death of 50-year-old man