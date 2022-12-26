Local holiday shoppers rush to make gift returns, exchanges

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First comes the shopping, then the returning. If you’re brave enough to face the return crowds, we’re on your side with what you need to know.

For businesses like the Swank Company and Escape Outdoors, the day after Christmas is less about what’s going out and mostly about what’s coming in.

Maybe it’s the wrong size.

Tyler Starnes, shopper “It just didn’t fit. I’m going to Colorado next month, and so I swapped this out for some warm clothes,” said Tyler Starnes, shopper.

Jeff King is another shopper. He said, “Just some after-Christmas shopping and returning some wrong sizes.”

Or simply not your style.

Diane Duffie said: “I’m returning something I really l loved, but it didn’t look good on me.”

Whether it’s the gift you give or receive, it can be a hit or miss. King said: “So I try to do my best, but sometimes it doesn’t always work out.”

Things didn’t work out for a lot of people.

Carson Wiley is the Escape Outdoors Store manager. “A lot of people get up on Christmas morning, they try on a pair of shoes, they try, and a shirt just doesn’t work out.”

The window to return or exchange usually closes right after Christmas.

A’Mia Hill is a sales associate with The Swank Company. She said: “We’ve extended it way beyond two weeks. So they get an extra week and a half to be able to do those returns and exchanges as needed.”

On average, according to the National Retail Federation, most retailers expect 18 percent of merchandise sold during the holiday season to be returned, but stores like escape outdoors aren’t worried.

Wiley said: “It’s definitely more of an inventory issue. Trying to keep stuff on hand and not knowing what someone’s going to bring in.”

And what people bring in is a win-win for both the store and the shopper.

Lauren Wanamaker said: “Spending the money my grandma got me.”

Wiley added, “I was actually expecting a lot of people to come in looking for returns or exchanges, but we’ve had a lot of people come in with, you know, money that they’ve been given.”

Before you head back to the stores, check that return policy and make sure that the receipt is in the bag.

