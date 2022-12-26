Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Local COVID numbers trending up during holiday season, experts say

By Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again this holiday season.

Doctors at AU Health say they’re seeing an uptick in COVID cases.

According to the CDC transmission map, the majority of our local counties are red, which means high for COVID spread.

AU says they’re also starting to see patients with both flu and COVID combined. We asked them what they recommend when it comes to testing.

MORE | Georgia teenager helps discover preventative COVID option

“It really is, how reliable are they? Some of the home tests, most of the ones we use, really don’t turn positive if there really is an infection until a day or two after symptoms develop,” said Dr. Roger MacArthur, professor of medicine at Augusta University Medical Center.

MacArthur says that even if you’re vaccinated and have gotten the latest booster, don’t let your guard down. You can still get COVID. It just keeps you out of the hospital.

He says the booster has also been shown to wear off faster among those aged 70 and up.

