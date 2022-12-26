Edgefield County asking residents to conserve water

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority are currently dealing with record water demand due to customer leaks throughout the system during the present winter weather.

“We are asking customers to conserve water and immediately report any loss of pressure or visible leaks to (803) 215-7553. If you have a leak and cannot cut your water off, please call (803) 637-3011. The forecast for today is above freezing temperatures, so we ask customers to refrain from letting faucets drip during this time,” said a press release from Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.

This comes after below freezing temperatures that spread across the CSRA over Christmas weekend.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.