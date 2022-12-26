Do you have frozen or busted pipes? Here’s what experts say you should do

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Freezing temps wreaked havoc on many of our pipes over the holiday weekend.

If your pipes burst during the hard freeze, you may be wondering what you should do now. If they haven’t, you’re probably doing everything you can to make sure they don’t.

Broken, frozen, and leaking pipes have left many people without water for days. Virginia Moore has been living in Augusta for six months now. She says she and her family have been without hot water since Christmas Eve.

“We haven’t been able to take a bath. I have a 14-year-old who has medical conditions who has to take a bath,” said Moore.

Stay up to date on winter weather by downloading the WRDW Weather App on Google Play or the Apple App Store .

Danny Friedman has been with Garden City Plumbers for 40 years and says he’s never seen anything like this. He tells us there is one thing you need to do immediately before you call a plumber if your pipes burst.

“If it’s a hot or a cold pipe makes a difference because if it’s a hot pipe, you can cut it off at the water heater, and you’ll have cold water in your house for the rest of the time,” he said.

He says if you have damage to a cold pipe, you’ll be out of water and will have to call a plumber.

If your pipes haven’t burst, you still have time to make sure they don’t.

“Once nighttime comes around, leave the water not dripping, but a very slight small stream. If you can get close to where your hose bibs are, a faucet close to there, that’s the one you want to keep open,” he said.

Friedman tells us there are also Styrofoam heat boxes you can buy and attach to your faucet. He also says letting a small stream of water run all night when temperatures drop may sound like a hit to your wallet, but that solution will be much cheaper than a plumbing repair.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.