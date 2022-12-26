Despite closing businesses, developer says there’s possibility in Evans Towne Center

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County has worked for years to create a true downtown area near Evans Towne Center Park.

With Stay Social Tap and Table closing its doors , it’s another blow to the area that just lost Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In . We talked with a developer who says there’s still plenty of space and opportunity in the area.

MORE COLUMBIA COUNTY COVERAGE:

Empty storefronts line the front of Evans Towne Center, but in the back behind the performing arts center, construction continues for the Evans Society Center.

“We’re back on track and the weather pending, we’re gonna actually be completed February, March time period as we thought we would be,” said Investor John Bojescul.

Once the construction is finished, businesses like Goat Kick Coffee and Mirin Asian Fusion are ready to move in. It’s just a piece of the puzzle to make this a downtown area for Evans.

“We would love this to be a nice pedestrian area where you could bring your family, friends kids and make it a family place in order to go shopping, have food have other services, instead of having to go into Augusta and North Augusta, and that is what I thought this place needed,” he said.

Moving forward, he’s not stopping here. He’s looking at the open lot right next to his current project.

“They’re doing a feasibility study to determine whether or not a storefront there a hotel or a grocery store, etc. Would actually add value to this area as well,” he said.

The investor says he’s already in talks with multiple companies if a hotel behind the performing arts center is possible. Making sure it fits in with the whole area.

“It’d be more of a boutique-type hotel,” he said.

Bojescul tells us that if a hotel is feasible, they’ll have to meet with the county to see if they’re wanting to move forward with a proposal for it. If not, he’ll be going back to the drawing board to see what could be possible on this part of the land.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.