Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold start once again this morning across the CSRA with lows in the teens and low 20s. Highs today will only top out in the upper 30s and low/mid 40s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will be icy once again in the mid to low 20s and possibly upper teens once again.

Tuesday will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees with partly sunny skies. Staying dry as well. Lows Tuesday night will dip into the low to mid 20s leading to another start below freezing Wednesday morning.

Highs begin to moderate by Thursday into the low to mid 50s with mostly sunny skies returning. One last night below freezing looks possible for most of us as lows dip into the low 30s and upper 20s Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday we are expected to finally make it above the average high of 60 degrees with highs climbing into the low to mid 60s. Lows will stay above freezing in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s as cloud cover pushes in overnight into Friday morning. Friday afternoon is looking mostly dry with rain chances moving in by Friday evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s once again.

We are tracking continued rain chances into the New Year Holiday weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s. New Year’s Eve looks the wettest as of now with a 60% chance for showers. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

