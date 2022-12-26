Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A quick moving area of low pressure is passing through the region tonight bringing clouds and potential for light flurries in the Northern CSRA. This isn’t guaranteed and regardless we are not expecting any impacts. Lows tonight will be frigid once again in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s dependent on cloud cover. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Tuesday will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees with partly sunny skies early then turning mostly sunny in the afternoon. Lows Tuesday night will dip into the low to mid 20s leading to another start below freezing Wednesday morning. High pressure over the region Wednesday. This will keep skies sunny and we should see warmer highs Wednesday in the mid to low 50s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

One last night below freezing looks possible for most of us as lows dip into the low 30s and upper 20s Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs begin to moderate by Thursday afternoon reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day.

Lows will stay above freezing in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s as cloud cover pushes in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Friday afternoon is looking mostly dry with rain chances moving in by Friday evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies during the day.

Our next rain maker will move in late Friday into Saturday. Rain chances look highest Saturday (New Year’s Eve) with rain tapering off Sunday (New Year’s Day). Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and then possibly as warm as the low 70s by Sunday. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Staying below freezing each morning through Thursday. (WRDW)

