Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Aiken County coroner investigating fire death of Wagener man

Aiken County Sheriff's Office program
Aiken County Sheriff's Office program(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the fire death of a Wagener man Monday.

At 1:21 a.m., Aiken fire crews responded to a house fire in the 7000 block of Wagener Road with a report of a person who was still inside the home.

The victim was found in a back bedroom and pronounced dead on the scene.

Due to thermal injuries, the victim has not been positively identified and will be autopsied Thursday morning in Newberry.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield County Sheriff's Office
South Carolina criminal pursuit lasts over 8 hours: suspect arrested
Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause...
Keep your pipes from bursting in freezing weather
Crash on I-20 eastbound has all lanes closed near Thomson
Georgia Power
Power restored in Harlem after Christmas Eve outage
Qua’seem Williams, 13
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 13-year-old

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Aiken County coroner investigating death of 32-year-old man
South Carolina criminal pursuit lasts over 8 hours: suspect arrested
South Carolina criminal pursuit lasts over 8 hours: suspect arrested
CSRA counties asking residents to conserve water after freezing temperatures
MM
Will Rogers tells the difference between IRA assets and Roth IRA