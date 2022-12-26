Aiken County coroner investigating death of 32-year-old man

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 32-year-old Aiken man Monday.

At 1:28 a.m., officers from the New Ellenton Police Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street.

Upon officer’s arrival, a male victim was found inside the home with a stab wound to his body.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Kennard A. Thomas.

EMS transported Thomas to Augusta University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Thomas will be autopsied Thursday morning in Newberry. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the New Ellenton Police Department are continuing with the investigation.

