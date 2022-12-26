2 rescued after tree falls onto house in Saluda County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two people were rescued by the Saluda Fire Department after a tree fell on their house causing the home to collapse.

Officials say the tree fell on the residence because of the cold weather.

Tree falls on house in Saluda County ((SALUDA FIRE DEPARTMENT))

The Saluda Fire Department responded to multiple weather-related calls during the holiday weekend.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.