South Carolina criminal pursuit lasts over 8 hours: suspect caught and charged

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sherriff’s Office has arrested 49-year-old Ronald J. Miller after an all-day pursuit.

Just after 8 a.m. on Christmas morning, deputies got a call on a traffic stop near Martintown Road and US Highway 25 in North Augusta.

After the traffic stop requested the driver’s license, the driver pulled a 9-millimeter handgun on the officers and drove off.

A 5 to 6-mile chase ensued, where the driver eventually ditched his car on Sweetwater Road and Sylvan Street.

A chase on foot then ensued where the driver was identified on Short Cut Road and Coronet Drive as 49-year-old Ronald J. Miller.

Miller had previously standing warrants with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office for charges of two counts of burglary, grand larceny, and intent of damaging property, all according to Sheriff Jody Rowland with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Rowland then says the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with pinning Miller to one perimeter with the help of North Augusta Public Safety, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with a helicopter.

Miller was eventually caught on foot in the perimeter around 4:30 p.m.

He is now being charged with failure to stop for a blue light, assault and battery with intent to kill, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a handgun, resisting arrest, and possession of meth with intent to distribute.

News 12 will continue to update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.