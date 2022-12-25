Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 13-year-old Qua’seem Williams, who was last seen on December 22, at 9:30 a.m.

He is 5′6, 90 lbs., and was last seen on the 800 Block of Spruce St. at the M&M Scott Apartments.

Williams was last seen wearing a black hoodie with green and yellow words saying “Black History”, black pants, and black boots.

If you have any information please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

