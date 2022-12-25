Crash on I-20 eastbound has all lanes closed near Thomson

Submit Photos/Videos
GDOT reports crash on I-20 Eastbound past Cadley Norwood Road; all lanes are closed.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash on I-20 has all eastbound lanes closed past Cadley Norwood Road.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is showing delays for almost 5 miles all the way up to the Washington Highway intersection of I-20.

The accident happened just before 2:00 p.m. and GDOT estimates that traffic should be cleared up by 5:00 p.m.

While the cause of the accident is unknown at this time, News 12 will continue to update the details of this incident as information becomes available.

