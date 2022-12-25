Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Boil water order issued in Mississippi capital amid freeze

Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's...
Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's sedimentation basins in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 2, 2022. Officials in Jackson said the city's water system, which partially collapsed in late August, was experiencing “fluctuating” pressure on Saturday, Dec. 24, amid frigid temperatures.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, on Christmas Day announced that residents must now boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures.

“Please check your businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes, as these add up tremendously and only worsen the problem,” the city said in a statement, adding: “We understand the timing is terrible.”

The problems come months after the water system in Jackson — the state capital with about 150,000 residents — partially collapsed. Most of Jackson lost running water for several days in late August after flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water treatment plants. Residents had to wait in lines for water to drink, cook, bathe and flush toilets.

Along with the order to boil drinking water, city officials said some residents also have reported low water pressure or no water pressure. The city’s water system saw “fluctuating” pressure beginning on Saturday amid frigid temperatures.

The Christmas Day announcement said crews were working to make repairs, but it did not give an estimate on how long the disruption might last.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause...
Keep your pipes from bursting in freezing weather
Aliyah Nicole Booker, 27.
Woman wanted for multiple charges after shooting incident in Augusta
Georgia Power
Power restored in Harlem after Christmas Eve outage
FROM LEFT: Thomas Maloyd Jr., Tyreek McGee
Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta kidnapping incident
As cold weather hits, local heating and cooling companies are gearing up to help you stay warm.
How to protect your heating system during freezing temperatures

Latest News

New York State Police advised residents to stay off the roads Saturday in a tweet that included...
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 24 lives
A view of the security around the Vice President's residence at the Naval Observatory in...
Migrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve
Georgia Power
Power restored in Harlem after Christmas Eve outage
Qua’seem Williams was last seen on December 22 at 9:30 AM
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old