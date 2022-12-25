Barnwell City Hall announces the death of Brad All, District 5 city council member

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a Facebook post from Christmas Eve morning, the Barnwell City Hall Offices page announced the death of council member of District 5, Brad All.

The post says, “It is with heavy hearts that the city of Barnwell announces that we have lost a council member this morning, Brad All. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

News 12 will continue to provide updates as this develops.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.