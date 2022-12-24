Submit Photos/Videos
On Your Side: Winter weather myths debunked to keep you safe

By Sydney Hood
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With these unusually low temperatures, there are questions about how to prepare you and your home for the cold.

Whether you’re heading out or staying home for the holidays, there are precautions you need to take to prepare. With so many myths on social media like pouring hot water on your windshield, it can be easy to get confused.

We’re on your side to break down some common cold-weather myths.

During this weather, you may like to grab all the layers and turn your heat as high as it can go to warm your house.

After checking in with Georgia Power, we found cranking up the thermostat won’t make a difference in how fast your home gets heated. In fact, it’ll only put a higher price tag on your electric bill.

To save energy, experts recommend setting your thermostat to around 68 degrees, and if you really want to get creative, opening up your blinds to let in natural sunlight will help bring in some of that heat into your home. While you are bundling yourself up, don’t leave out the necessities in your home, like water pipes.

All it takes is a couple of drops to make a difference. Experts with Roto-Rooter Plumbing say this will prevent your pipes from freezing and potentially bursting. While you’re here, open the cabinet below to carry in heat from your home to the pipes.

You get into your car and find the windshield covered in frost...

Your initial thought is to get out and try the viral hack on TikTok and use a bag full of hot water to clear the way. According to experts at C&C Automotive, that will only clear your wallet. Instead, you want to give your car a good one to two minutes to warm up before heading out.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

