Woman wanted for multiple charges after shooting incident in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened on Dec. 22.

The incident happened on the 220 block of Albermarle Drive.

According to the release, Aliyah Booker, 27, is wanted for aggravated assault, cruelty to children third-degree, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Officials describe her as five feet one inch tall and weighing around 134 pounds.

There are active warrants on file for the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Booker, contact Investigator Tyler Steerman or any on-duty investigator at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

