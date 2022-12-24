Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

FIRST ALERT through Christmas with bitter cold temps and gusty winds.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A strong arctic cold front swept through the region this morning bringing some of the coldest air the region has seen since January 2014.

FIRST ALERT THROUGH SUNDAY: Friday’s temperature forecast will be one to remember. We watched temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s for most of the CSRA with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Wind speeds were sustained between 20-30 mph with higher gusts between 30-40 mph. Strong winds led to multiple power outages.

Temperatures will be below 20° for more than 6 hours overnight into Saturday morning which can lead to bursting pipes. Wind chills between -5° to 5° look likely overnight through Saturday morning as temperatures fall to the teens and winds stay breezy. Actual lows Saturday morning will be between 12-17°. Wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s Saturday (Christmas Eve) with high temperatures near freezing and winds sustained between 12-18 mph.

Christmas Day will remain cold with lows between 15-19° and highs in the upper 30s. Winds will be calmer Sunday and generally stay between 5-10 mph.

First Alert
First Alert(WRDW)

Monday morning lows will be between 17-20° and afternoon highs will stay below average in the mid-40s. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

