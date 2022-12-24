“Extremely cold weather” has Dominion Energy asking South Carolinians to conserve energy

CAYCE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a Christmas Eve press release, Dominion Energy is asking South Carolinians to conserve energy through at least this coming Tuesday, December 27.

They say they are experiencing high demand for their electrical system and that they may need to implement a controlled ‘load shed’ which may result in brief outages.

Dominion Energy says they are unable to alert customers about the exact times or duration if these outages occur.

They are asking their customers to do several things to help reduce their energy use:

Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.

Turn off non-essential internal or external lights.

Unplug non-essential appliances and devices.

Limit the use of major power-consuming equipment such as dishwashers, washers and dryers.

Ensure HVAC vents are open and unobstructed.

