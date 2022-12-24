Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Columbia County opens warming center at Patriots Park

Power outages in Harlem prompt county to open warming center at Patriots Park
By Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Following power outages in Harlem, Georgia, Columbia County has opened up a warming center at Patriots Park.

According to the Columbia County Public Safety and Emergency Response Facebook page, the county opened up the warming center at Patriots Park this morning at 8:30 am.

While they don’t say how long the center will remain open, they say Georgia Power plans to restore power to Harlem later tonight.

News 12 will continue to follow Columbia County for updates on the power and their warming center as information comes in.

