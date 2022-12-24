Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta kidnapping incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are wanted for a kidnapping and assault incident that happened in Richmond County on Thursday.

According to the release, the incident happened on the 1900 block of Third Avenue on Dec. 22.

Thomas Maloyd Jr., 19, and Tyreek McGee, 19, are wanted in connection to this case.

Maloyd is described as five feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds.

Officials describe McGee as five feet eight inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on either suspect, contact Investigator Ashley Syria at (706) 821-1070 or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

