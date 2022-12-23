Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Waynesboro police officer loses home, possessions in fire

Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro police are collecting donations for an officer who lost his home in a fire Thursday night.

Staff Sgt. Gregg Stroud and his family lost their home and all belongings inside, according to Police Chief Willie Burley.

“I’m sure you all realize how devastating a loss such as this can be, especially during this time of year,” Burley posted on Facebook. “We are asking our community to come together to help.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation can do so at the police station, 628 Myrick St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We will be happy to provide provide a receipt,” Burley said.

Those who want to make a donation outside business hours can call dispatchers at 706-554-8029, and they will have an officer meet you at the police station.

“One hundred percent of all donations received will go to Staff Sergeant Stroud,” Burley said. “If you would rather donate directly to Staff Sergeant Stroud, you can donate through Cash App $GreggStroud1979.”

