Shoppers dash to the stores for last-minute Christmas shopping

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds of people were out and about doing some last-minute shopping.

With a lot of places closing early for Christmas Eve, it truly is in the final stretch to find the perfect gift.

At local stores like Swank, they have seen lots of people coming in to finish up that last-minute shopping.

We spoke to shoppers there and in other places to find out how they’re braving the cold to get those last-minute gifts.

“It’s windy, but I mean I don’t mind the cold that much,” said Parker Gibbs, shopper.

Lydia and John Marcus said: “I can’t feel my hands.”

For some, last-minute shopping is a tradition in any weather.

Cam Herndon said: “It’s the best way, you put it off, and it’s like a test, you don’t study for a test a week in advance, right?”

Gibbs said: “I don’t like getting out shopping at all, so I just always wait until the last minute.”

Marcus added, “If you can get the present in before the deadline then why not.”

We also checked at Target, where it was a mix of some chronic last-minute shoppers and some who say Christmas came quickly.

Andrea Williams said: “Normally I am done at least either before or after Thanksgiving. It was like yesterday was Thanksgiving and then today was Christmas.”

Destinee and Amani Bell tell us they wait until the last minute to do their holiday shipping every year.

While some braved the crowds at the department stores, others say when it comes to last-minute shopping, local is the way to go.

Marcus said, “It’s easy. They have a lot of good choices for gifts and stuff, so I came here.”

For those of you who need last-minute gifts, some stores will be open with reduced hours on Dec. 24.

Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walmart: open until 6 p.m.

Costco: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Publix: open until 7 p.m.

Kroger’s hours will vary by store.

