Search for mischievous Christmas elves at Augusta Museum of History

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some naughty elves are up to something at the Augusta Museum of History, and you can help catch them.

We went to go spy on Ginger and Gus.

“We have some mischievous museum elves. They like to play hide and seek,” said Gayla Keese, education manager.

She has noticed elves hiding in the Augusta Museum of History.

“They go exploring in the museum, and then I have to get visitors to come help me find them, or they won’t be able to go back to Santa and make their report,” she said.

She says there are two elves, Ginger on the bottom floor and Gus on the top floor.

“Every time they visited a place this week, they left a clue to where the next place they were,” she said.

We wanted to give it a try and follow the clues. The first clue led me to the second. The second clue read, ‘you can find me making faces near the cotton gin.’

We couldn’t find the next clue, and after about ten minutes, we got lucky and found one of the final clues, which led us to Ginger.

Now, we have to find Gus.

“Now he likes the local legends area,” said Keese.

Our first thought was to go to the James Brown exhibit, but we couldn’t find any clues because we went to the wrong place.

It all worked out. Once again, we got lucky. That clue read, ‘you’ll find me admiring the symbol of the Masters.’

The final clue sat right next to the green jacket. That led me to Gus. No matter how we did it, we found them both.

“Because you found both of them and were able to tell me where they are, then you get your candy cane,” said Keese.

Keese says this activity is a great way to explore the museum. They’ll be open Monday through Friday. Gus and Ginger will be in a different location if you want to try finding them.

