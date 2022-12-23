Salvation Army’s ‘Red Kettle’ campaign in need of donations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army’s ‘Red Kettle’ campaign has become a staple during the holiday season, with volunteers standing outside of storefronts with their bells and a donation box.

But this year, officials say the fundraiser was $50,000 below expectations.

Here’s why this is so important to local shelters. Belita Smith has volunteered with the Salvation Army for two years.

She’s spreading holiday cheer and hoping to help the Salvation Army meet its donation goal of $225,000 by Saturday.

“There are way too many people that need help and way too few that are participating in helping. I personally believe that to those that have been given much. It is their obligation to share back,” she said.

Chris Bailey with the Salvation Army tells us the Red Kettle Campaign is how they provide shelter to those affected by homelessness. If they don’t meet their goal for the campaign, they may have to cut back.

“It just means we’d have to tighten our belts. The more donations we get, the more we’re able to serve the community, the homeless community that needs it,” said Bailey.

He says all donations, whether online or in person, stay local and help keep the lights on at the Center of Hope. Throughout the rest of the evening and all day on Christmas Eve, you’ll see volunteers like Smith ringing bells. She says she hopes helping people is as important to others as it is to her.

“As a child, I did not realize what the impact was and what they were doing with the money. But as an adult I do, and it just still makes Christmas that much more special,” she said.

