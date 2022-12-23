Master’s Table making sure no one is hungry for holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers at Golden Harvest are working hard to prepare a weekend’s worth of holiday dinners for people in need.

We stopped by the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, where they’re looking forward to having the first indoor dinner since the start of the pandemic.

After hours of prepping for the holiday rush, the soup kitchen in downtown Augusta is ready.

“We are doing what we can to service the community and to make sure that no one goes unfed,” said Manager LaDonna Doleman.

Doleman has been with the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen for four years, helping those in the area get a meal. She sees the difference her team is making the second the ones they serve come in the door.

“When they come inside the building, and they see all the volunteers, they get so overwhelmed and so happy because they feel like someone cares, and that matters,” she said.

Serving food inside, especially on days like Friday can’t be taken for granted.

Once the pandemic hit they had to serve outside, now things are changing.

“We just recently did our first Easter, our first Thanksgiving, and now we are doing our first Christmas back inside the building. So we are so excited about this 2022 Christmas,” she said.

As the year has moved on the demand for food has grown as they went from serving 5,200 trays in October to 5,600 in November. The way things are going, Doleman says the demand isn’t stopping anytime soon.

“A gallon of milk is $2.80, a loaf of bread now was $3.59. And if you go into the grocery store now, some of the aisles are empty. So you know that there’s a need for food. Through Golden Harvest, we are changing lives,” she said.

This building isn’t just utilized over holidays, they are serving meals every day from 11 a.m. to noon to help those in the community.

