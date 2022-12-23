Local veteran finds magic in holiday he once dreaded

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While the holidays are a time for Christmas cheer and spending time with your family, some people struggle with seasonal depression.

We sat down with a veteran to learn how he was able to push through.

“Until fairly recently, I really did not like the holiday because it usually meant you were away,” said Truck Carlson, veteran.

For nearly 30 years, that was a reality for Carlson.

“It changes the way you deal with people during the holidays. It changes the way that you have the ability to smile. You just begin to lose it because it simply becomes another day,” he said.

What used to be just another day is one he looks forward to working as one of Santa’s helpers.

“I promised myself when I got back to the states and retired that I would grow all this stuff out and that I would give back to kids,” said Carlson.

He kept his promise but the memories of what used to be remain.

“Being with family is amazing. But there’s that something pulling in your gut saying ‘why am I here enjoying this one when my brothers and sisters are not.’ That can be a bitter pill sometimes,” said Carlson.

A bitter pill swallowed by many veterans, something Dr. Sharon Williams encounters daily.

“There are times when many veterans use drugs, alcohol to help alleviate some of those symptoms, but they have negative consequences for them,” said Williams, VA assistant chief of mental health.

Symptoms Williams says not to ignore.

“They’re there for a reason. They’re there to alert you like any type of body pain or situation that you might have. It’s your body telling you that something’s wrong,” she said.

Carlson says he found his cure by being a part of his community.

“Get involved. Go to others. Find volunteer opportunities. Be a part of this because by being a part of it, you will feel that life breathe back right into you,” he said.

And with that, Carlson finds magic in a holiday he once dreaded.

If you are a veteran and feel like you experiencing a crisis, you can go online or visit Veteran Crisis Line. Anyone can call the mental health hotline by dialing 988.

