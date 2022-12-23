Greenbrier High School senior joins 1,000 points club

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Greenbrier Senior Point Guard Trinity Barrow will remember celebrating making history, by surpassing 1,000 career points forever.

“It really mostly feels like, just all of my hard work is paying off, and it’s like a milestone that shows me that it’s been for a reason and not for nothing,” said Trinity.

Trinity’s Mother Corina Barrow added, “I’m almost speechless! She’s really a true point guard. She is normally a pass first player, so when I’m learning that she scored 1,000 points in her career it’s just unbelievable. I’m super proud, and you couldn’t ask for a more dedicated kid to parent.”

Since joining Greenbrier’s Girls Basketball team as a freshman, Barrow’s ability to swish the ball through the net, play with a sense of pride on the defensive side of the floor, and create for others has had a massive impact on the result of games, as well as her teammates.

Greenbrier Head Coach Zakeya Goldsberry said, “For the team, they look to her, they respect her, they admire her, and I think that they were excited to celebrate her moment with her, because they’re all so proud of her.”

Barrow says she would not be able to put up the numbers she has and be where she is today, if it was not for her friends and family supporting her every step of the way.

Trinity’s Father Robert Barrow says, “Once she decided that she really wanted to play basketball, we were all in, 100% with her, and we would do anything to support her, and make sure she got to all of the practices that she needed to get to. Extra training, camps and everything like that. So that she could do anything she needed to do, and make sure she could succeed in what she wanted to do.”

While becoming the fifth Greenbrier Basketball player to ever score 1,000 points is an amazing individual accomplishment, Trinity knows her team has plans of making even more history later on this season.

“All of us know that our goal is to win state this year, and that’s what we plan to do. So, this was nice, but this is not all that we have to do,” she said.

Through three and a half seasons playing for Greenbrier, Trinity is currently has a career average of 10.5 points, 5.5 assists, five rebounds, and four steals per game.

