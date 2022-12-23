Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers

A couple in Houston, Alaska caught a moose losing both of its antlers on their doorbell camera.
By David Allgood and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Ak. (KTUU/Gray News) – A couple in Alaska said their doorbell camera recorded a moose leaving behind a surprise Christmas gift.

Tyra Bogert and her husband watched the doorbell’s live stream when they got an alert that something was moving in front of their house.

While it’s not unusual for a doorbell camera to spot a moose in Anchorage, this time was different.

The couple watched as the moose started shaking and then both its antlers fell off.

“He shook like a dog, and they just plopped off and fell on the ground,” Chance Bogert said. “Looked to me like he was pretty scared.”

They said the moose looked shocked at what happened, and it took off running.

“For it to come in my yard and to drop them in the middle of my yard - I think that’s just a one-in-a-million chance,” Chance Bogert said.

The antlers left behind are so big that the Bogerts’ 3-month-old son actually fits inside the palm.

According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, moose, like any male animal in the deer family, usually shed their antlers in the winter for two reasons.

Firstly, it is the end of their breeding season.

Secondly, antlers are heavy and can become a burden for animals to carry around when they are trying to eat enough to survive in the cold.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause...
Keep your pipes from bursting in freezing weather
Shonna Powell
‘Sex slave’ suspect kills herself in Richmond County jail
(Thermostat file)
How to prepare your home for major freeze
"Was I in Mama's Stomach, Too?"
How far is too far with ‘graphic’ kids’ book on shelves?
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Man dies after Richmond County deputy uses stun gun on him

Latest News

Residue letters the roadway where a tree came down in the 1700 block of Martintown Road as...
High winds blow down trees, knock out power across CSRA
Morning Mix Christmas
[FULL] Morning Mix - Christmas merriment and more!
Georgia Department of Transportation workers refill a brine truck that's used to treat roadways...
State and local crews get roadways ready for big freeze
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 report: Trump ‘lit that fire’ of Capitol insurrection