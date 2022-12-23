Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A strong arctic cold front will sweep through the region Friday bringing some of the coldest air the region has seen since January 2014. Showers will be possible ahead of the front overnight with temperatures in the 40s and 50s ahead of the front.

FIRST ALERT BEGINS FRIDAY: Friday’s temperature forecast will be one to remember. Temperatures will likely be in the 40s and 50s before sunrise Friday before dropping significantly during the day as the strong cold front moves east of the region. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for most of the CSRA with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Wind speeds Friday are forecast to be sustained between 20-30 mph with higher gusts between 30-40 mph. Strong winds could cause a few isolated power outages.

Temperatures will be below 20° for more than 6 hours Friday night into Saturday morning which can lead to bursting pipes. Wind chills between -5° to 5° look likely late Friday through Saturday morning as temperatures fall to the teens and winds stay breezy. Actual lows Saturday morning will be between 12-17°. Wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s Saturday (Christmas Eve) with high temperatures near freezing and winds sustained between 12-18 mph.

Christmas Day will remain cold with lows between 15-19° and highs in the upper 30s. Winds will be calmer Sunday and generally stay between 5-10 mph. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

First Alert (WRDW)

Monday morning lows will be between 17-20° and afternoon highs will stay below average in the mid-40s. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day.

