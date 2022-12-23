Ahead of arctic blast, wind blows down trees across CSRA roads

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As winds whipped up Friday morning across the CSRA ahead of a cold snap, reports started coming in of trees and power lines blown down and blocking some roads.

A weather system will bring temperatures in the teens and 20s to the CSRA starting Friday afternoon, leading to a First Alert from the News 12 team .

First Alert meteorologists warned that winds would be high due to the temperature differential between the arctic air coming in and the 51-degree conditions from overnight in the CSRA.

They also said the ground was so wet that roots wouldn’t have as tight a grip on the soil as in drier conditions.

After 6:15 a.m. Friday, multiple reports came in of trees and utility lines down across the CSRA.

Among them:

There was a car accident and a tree down at 1785 W. Martintown Road in Edgefield County outside North Augusta.

A power lines was across Flat Rock Road near Highway 23 in Edgefield County.

A tree and power line were down on Thomson Highway near Highway 220 West in Lincoln County.

A tree blocking the roadway at Main Drive and Nicholson Drive off Wagener Road just northeast of Aiken.

A tree was blocking traffic at Powderhouse Road and Banks Road in Aiken County.

A tree fell on a car on Sweetwater Road in Edgefield County. No one was reported hurt.

A tree was blocking on Bauskett Street between Brooks and Glover in Edgefield.

There was downed power line and tree in the 200 block of Deerwood Drive in Burke County.

Downed power lines were causing an electricity outage in parts of Edgefield.

