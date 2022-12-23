After losing alcohol battle, Stay Social closing down

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Having lost a bid to keep its alcohol license, Stay Social Tap and Table will be closing for good.

The business will close for good on Dec. 30, the owner told News 12.

It comes a few weeks after a judge upheld Columbia County commissioners’ revocation of a business’ alcohol license .

The judge for a time had allowed the business to continue serving alcohol while it appealed county leaders’ decision.

But in a decision issued earlier this month, a judge found the revocation “is properly supported by the record” and didn’t violate any of the constitutional rights of the business.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

The county’s decision stemmed from an ordinance that requires food sales in Columbia County to be at least 50 percent of a business’ revenues in order for it to serve any alcohol. No bars can operate in the area.

The county claims the food business at Stay Social was just over 47 percent.

Despite the county following the letter of the law when it came to Stay Social, the same group of commissioners voted to only suspend, not revoke, the alcohol license at another business that didn’t even have a commercial kitchen .

READ THE RULING:

