ZayDay Foundation brings joy to patients at Children’s Hospital of Georgia

By Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The ZayDay Foundation donated toys to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia on Thursday.

It’s part of an annual tradition aimed at bringing joy to kids stuck in the hospital during Christmas.

The foundation was started by Zayden Wright’s parents. They say this is their way of making sure families don’t feel alone.

