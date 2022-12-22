‘Story Walk’ connects McCormick community and families

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need something to do when it warms up a bit, head out to McCormick.

You and the family can stroll down Main Street and read pages from one of the most famous books ever made. It’s called the Story Walk, and we stopped by to check it out.

“The goal really is to give families an activity to do during Christmas,” said McCormick County Historical Commission President Tonia Moore.

It’s McCormick’s first-ever ‘Story Walk.

Moore and the McCormick County Historical Commission started this. They printed ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ on almost 30 big posters. Then they convinced the businesses to join in.

“Nobody said no. They all thought it was a great idea. They see the benefit of getting people in front of their store windows, maybe if a family’s in front of the store reading a story, they go in and shop,” she said.

You can take a walk down Main Street to read the whole story. You read a few pages outside each store and then move on to the next one.

“People get a little physical activity along the way because they are gonna have to walk about five blocks through McCormick to read the entire story,” said Moore.

Moore loves seeing this idea come to life. She thinks it’s great to give families something to do while the kids are out of school.

“It’s wonderful to see the families out, children touching the posters in the windows, so I think it’s been a wonderful activity for families this Christmas season,” said Moore.

Moore says the posters will be up until the new year. It starts at the Artisans Guild Gift Shop and ends at the Grist Mill. It’s free, and you can go anytime.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.