Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

‘Story Walk’ connects McCormick community and families

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need something to do when it warms up a bit, head out to McCormick.

You and the family can stroll down Main Street and read pages from one of the most famous books ever made. It’s called the Story Walk, and we stopped by to check it out.

“The goal really is to give families an activity to do during Christmas,” said McCormick County Historical Commission President Tonia Moore.

It’s McCormick’s first-ever ‘Story Walk.

MORE | How far is too far with ‘graphic’ kids’ book on shelves?

Moore and the McCormick County Historical Commission started this. They printed ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ on almost 30 big posters. Then they convinced the businesses to join in.

“Nobody said no. They all thought it was a great idea. They see the benefit of getting people in front of their store windows, maybe if a family’s in front of the store reading a story, they go in and shop,” she said.

You can take a walk down Main Street to read the whole story. You read a few pages outside each store and then move on to the next one.

MORE | Holiday travel being impacted by severe winter weather

“People get a little physical activity along the way because they are gonna have to walk about five blocks through McCormick to read the entire story,” said Moore.

Moore loves seeing this idea come to life. She thinks it’s great to give families something to do while the kids are out of school.

“It’s wonderful to see the families out, children touching the posters in the windows, so I think it’s been a wonderful activity for families this Christmas season,” said Moore.

Moore says the posters will be up until the new year. It starts at the Artisans Guild Gift Shop and ends at the Grist Mill. It’s free, and you can go anytime.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Kilgore
Suspect arrested in Columbia County fatal hit-and-run
Aubern Marshall
3rd arrest made in the case of man found murdered at lake
(Thermostat file)
How to prepare your home for major freeze this week
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
From left: Brian Kemp and Henry McMaster
State leaders warn of harm from storm’s winds and cold

Latest News

It’s part of an annual tradition aimed at bringing joy to kids stuck in the hospital during...
ZayDay Foundation brings joy to patients at Children’s Hospital of Georgia
Annual ZayDay Foundation toy giveaway at CHOG
Annual ZayDay Foundation toy giveaway at CHOG
This year the company bought around 4,000 toys before going door to door to give them away.
6th annual Stephens Auction toy giveaway in Crosland Park
Shonna Powell
‘Sex slave’ suspect kills herself in Richmond County jail
6th annual Stephens Auction Toy Giveaway in Crosland Park
6th annual Stephens Auction Toy Giveaway in Crosland Park