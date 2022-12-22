Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

SC lawmaker to introduce bill that would send South Carolinians to space

A bill referred to the House Ways and Means Committee would give South Carolinians the...
A bill referred to the House Ways and Means Committee would give South Carolinians the opportunity to take a ride to space.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A bill referred to the House Ways and Means Committee would give South Carolinians the opportunity to take a ride to space.

South Carolina State Representative Neal Collins (R-Pickens) pre-filed a bill that would create the Blue Origin Flight Lottery Commission.

The commission would then create an annual lottery that would allow a South Carolina resident to fly on a Blue Origin flight.

The bill proposes a committee of seven members:

  • A representative of the McNair Center appointed by the governor
  • A representative of Clemson’s College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences, appointed by the Governor
  • A representative of the Governor’s School of Science and Math, appointed by the Governor
  • Executive Director of the Department of Commerce, or his designee
  • One member of the House of Representatives, appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives
  • One member of the Senate, appointed by the President of the Senate
  • One member of the general public, appointed by the Governor

The commission would be tasked with creating the lottery along with the eligibility criteria for the lottery. The criteria would include encouraging careers in the field of science, technology, engineering or mathematics.

The commission would be required to report its activities and eligibility criteria no later than one year from the time the bill is signed.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Kilgore
Suspect arrested in Columbia County fatal hit-and-run
Aubern Marshall
3rd arrest made in the case of man found murdered at lake
(Thermostat file)
How to prepare your home for major freeze this week
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
From left: Brian Kemp and Henry McMaster
State leaders warn of harm from storm’s winds and cold

Latest News

It’s part of an annual tradition aimed at bringing joy to kids stuck in the hospital during...
ZayDay Foundation brings joy to patients at Children’s Hospital of Georgia
Annual ZayDay Foundation toy giveaway at CHOG
Annual ZayDay Foundation toy giveaway at CHOG
This year the company bought around 4,000 toys before going door to door to give them away.
6th annual Stephens Auction toy giveaway in Crosland Park
Shonna Powell
‘Sex slave’ suspect kills herself in Richmond County jail
6th annual Stephens Auction Toy Giveaway in Crosland Park
6th annual Stephens Auction Toy Giveaway in Crosland Park