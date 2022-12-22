Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Richmond Co. deputies give back to families impacted by violent crime

By Nick Viland
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office gave out toys to families that have personally been impacted by one of the many homicide investigations in 2022.

Throughout the year, law enforcement has investigated roughly 40 homicides in Richmond County. It’s the second-highest homicide rate we’ve seen in about eight years.

Each case cases touches a family that grieves the loss of a loved one. Here’s how the sheriff’s office is supporting the community it serves this holiday season.

Twenty-three families’ lives are forever changed and the agency investigating their close ones’ cases is trying to brighten up their holiday season.

Gifts under the tree but loved ones not there who should be.

“You kind of feel like you’re alone. Especially after everything settles down, you feel like you don’t have anyone else, and you are just kind of in the situation by yourself,” said Karen Brown, toy recipient.

Brown is trying to stay strong for her nine-year-old daughter who no longer has a father due to a homicide six months ago.

“Her dad was her everything. He was her hero, so it is very very tough to, you know, explain that he will never be here again, you know, for any holiday,” she said.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office hopes to spread joy by surprising Brown’s daughter.

“My daughter has no idea, so she’ll be happy. That she was able to receive some things in lieu of her father,” she said.

Pick-up after pick-up, tissues were needed as loved one after loved one received gifts which is what Lieutenant Lucas Grant says this is all about.

Grant is with the community services division at the sheriff’s office. He said, “I’m not here just to work that case. I want to be here in your time of need, along with building a relationship as well.”

Grant used to work in the homicide unit. In 2017 he decided to start this program with two families after speaking with his father about it.

Now it means more. In 2020, his father died by homicide. He says his father is smiling seeing what his son is doing.

“I know that he’s looking down on me with his impactful smile just like it always has lights up a room. And I know today he’s in his room, and he’s lighting up the room today,” said Grant.

Grant says he hopes to continue this program into the future by continuing to spread joy to those affected by homicide.

