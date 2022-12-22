Region’s power providers say they’re ready for cold blast

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power and the state’s electric cooperatives like Jefferson Energy say they’re closely monitoring the extremely low temperatures expected this weekend.

The utilities said they maintain diverse sourced of energy and have safeguards to keep the system reliable in extreme winter weather.

“As the cold temperatures move through, we are on a heightened state of readiness and are prepared to respond immediately to any service disruptions,” said a statement from Georgia EMC, a trade association of the state’s electric co-ops.

Georgia Power noted that it’s structured to prepare its power plants for approaching changes in weather.

The utilities offered these preparedness tips for consumers:

Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower, wear warm clothes and lower your thermostat at night and when you’re away from your home.

Caulk or weather strip around windows, exterior doors and any gaps.

Ensure the filters in your heating system are replaced regularly.

Have nonperishable foods on hand such as canned fruit, powdered milk, peanut butter, bread and crackers.

Have a manual can opener.

Have blankets, sleeping bags and extra clothes, including hats.

Have flashlights, battery-powered lanterns and extra batteries.

For those with fireplaces, be sure to have kindling and a good supply of wood.

For those using a generator, follow manufacturer’s operating instructions and follow all safety guidelines to protect utility employees from serious or fatal injuries.

Maintain ventilation around fireplaces.

Use space heaters only on level surfaces and keep away from furniture, curtains, water, children and pets.

Never use generators indoors. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions supplied with the generator model. · Prepare an emergency supply kit for your home and vehicle.

