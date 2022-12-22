Protecting your most precious plants from winter’s wrath

AUGUSTA, Ga. - While the weather outside is frightful, don’t let the arctic blast damage your beloved plants. It’s better to be prepared than to panic.

For tips on how to protect your plants in the winter, Gardening Know How provided some tips that will prevent frozen roots, foliar damage, winter scald and even death.

Mulching is one of the easiest ways to protect your plants. Layer around them out to the drip line. Leave a half-inch space around the plant’s stem to allow air circulation and prevent rot.

Apply an anti-desiccant to new foliage on bushes and shrubs that will shield the foliage from wind and winter sun.

Bring your potted plants inside the home.

Water the soil; wet soil prevents freezing because moist soil holds more heat.

Use blankets or large towels to drape over your plants. If dealing with wind use bricks to anchor the fabric over the plants.

Use a cloche, also known as a mini greenhouse, around your single tender plants.

If you have water features, remove the pumps, don’t let the pump freeze. For the ceramic water features drain the water and take them indoors.

