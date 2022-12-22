Man dies after Richmond County deputy uses stun gun on him

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has died after a stun gun was used him by a Richmond County deputy, authorities said Thursday.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Nelson Graham, 33, who’d been in Augusta University Medical Center since Friday after becoming unresponsive during an interaction with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Nelson was pronounced dead at 11:03 a.m. Thursday, Coroner Mark Bowen said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also investigating Friday’s use of force.

A GBI report shows at least two deputies went to the 1900 block of George Road around 10 p.m. Friday to serve a court order for a 33-year-old man to get a mental evaluation.

The sheriff’s agency said the man was threatening to harm his family.

The man “became combative and began resisting Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Clarke, W/M, and Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy Madisen Emerson, W/F,” according to the report.

Emerson used her department-issued stun gun in an effort to subdue the man, according to the report.

After the stun gun was used on him, the man “became unresponsive,” according to the report.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said deputies performed CPR until an ambulance arrived and transported the man to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment,” according to the incident report.

We asked the sheriff’s agency if Emerson is on administrative leave, but we haven’t gotten an answer yet.

