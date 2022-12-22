Last-minute help wrapping presents at Aiken Tri-Development Center

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is running out to get those Christmas presents wrapped.

Fortunately, a group in Aiken is ready to lend a helping hand. We stopped by the Aiken Tri-Development Center to learn more about their wrapping assistance program.

It’s all made possible through donations and community members bringing gifts for these individuals to wrap.

“I decided to bring my gifts by here to get them wrapped because I am a horrible gift wrapper,” said Natasha Rouse, a community member. “The way I work, it’s hard to do a lot of things, and this was the perfect opportunity for me.”

Individuals like Fred Davis wrap the gifts.

“It feels like I get blessed, and I feel good,” said Davis.

Ike, Rosetta, and many others are a part of Aiken County’s Tri-Development Center.

Terrence Jackson is the director of safety prevention and volunteers. He said, “different groups of our population come and help wrap gifts for our community and the people that will be receiving gifts throughout our agency.”

While the gift wrapping is free, they do ask for donations to give the people they serve gifts.

“A lot of community programs are geared toward kids and families. The individuals we serve are not thought about during a time of giving so we want to make sure they celebrate Christmas just like everybody else,” he said.

The real gift is for community members like Rouse who say they are thankful to have help this holiday season.

Rouse said: “It means so much. Some of us don’t have the time to do it. We’re shopping online. We’re picking up curbside, so this right here is great.”

If you need last-minute gifts wrapped, visit the center on Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 251 Laurens Street.

