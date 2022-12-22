Keep your pipes from bursting in freezing weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures head into the teens starting on Friday — the kind of conditions that cause pipes to freeze and burst.

What do you need to know to keep this from happening?

Kevin Coleman, owner of the Drain Surgeon, answered our questions.

Advice from other experts

Experts at Home Depot recommend keeping interior faucets dripping overnight when temperatures are at their coldest. This will prevent them from freezing and potentially bursting as a result.

They also say to open your cabinets under the kitchen and bathroom sinks, especially if your pipes are on an exterior wall. This will allow your home’s heat to keep them warm. Danny Watson from Home Depot says wrapping your pipes is also a good preventive measure against freezing.

“If you have any exposed pipes, we sell foam wrap that you can do that with,” he said. “You know, even cracks and gaps around doors and windows, you can use the use caulking.”

Outdoor faucets should be covered/

“If you do like our parents or grandparents did, you can wrap it in insulation,” said Tommy Brown, assistant manager at an Ace Hardware.

If you can’t make it to a home improvement store, no worries.

“You could also just use a towel, bath towel, to wrap around it, and just waterproof it so the moisture can’t get to it,” he said, adding that you should cover the wrap with a plastic bag, securing it with adhesive tape to prevent moisture from getting inside.

He also suggests unhooking any garden hoses and turning off exterior water pipes at the source, including sprinkler systems.

Georgia plumbing expert Donald Stroud says pipes are more susceptible to burst when temperatures are in the teens.

“Every now and then, we’ll get a good, hard freeze. And if it’s been five, six, seven years that’s usually when people are more susceptible and get caught off guard,” Stroud said. “But around here, most of the time, if they just keep the water running and keep the water dripping out there on the outdoor faucets or get them covered up with some insulation and keep them dry, then they usually won’t have too many problems.”

Another Georgia plumbing expert, Richie Sizemore, says older homes are more susceptible to freezing pipes. That’s because they tend not to have good central heating and air.

Both plumbers say a main way to keep your pipes from bursting is to make sure to keep warm water dripping to keep up the circulation.

He says homes that have piping underground or with a concrete foundation are typically safer. But the pipes still need to be protected from wind and other exposure.

For exterior pipes, you can cover them using pool noodles cut down the center, Brown said.

