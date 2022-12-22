Holiday travel being impacted by severe winter weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Extreme winter weather is hitting the U.S. during the busiest holiday travel season.

FlightAware was already reporting numerous cancellations Thursday morning.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was already packed with travelers before 5 a.m. The security lines were some of the longest some had ever seen.

And here is ONE line for TSA screening. There are multiple lines the same length leading to the main security checkpoint only to go through the traditional dozen switchbacks closer to the screening machines. @ATLNewsFirst https://t.co/E2lgT5Yz1z pic.twitter.com/ENaGUdUGmL — Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) December 22, 2022

“I’ve been very impressed by Hartsfield-Jackson employees and TSA officials. The lines have been enormous at times, but they are moving people quickly,” said Rob Hughes, Atlanta News First’s Morning Anchor who was catching a flight Thursday morning at the Atlanta airport.

The following were full delay and cancellation statistics at 11:30 a.m., according to FlightAware.com:

Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today: 2,653

Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today: 1,719

Travelers are strongly encouraged to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Click here to check flight and airport status at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). Click here to track flight delays and cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson.

The National Weather Service released Key Messages for the Dec. 22-25 Arctic Blast, which include the possibility of considerable travel impacts:

Our colleagues @NWSWPC just released the latest Key Messages on the #ArcticBlast. Take precautions and be weather safe! https://t.co/MobJrFAlYx pic.twitter.com/2aRoUwr3eK — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 22, 2022

Social posts Thursday morning from major U.S. airports:

In anticipation of winter weather arriving to the Chicagoland area later today, airlines at O’Hare have proactively canceled nearly 470+ flights.



For the most up-to-date flight info, please check directly w/ your carrier. — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) December 22, 2022

@NWSNewYorkNY has forecast heavy rain and strong winds in our region later today and Friday. Impact to flight activity at #JFKAirport is anticipated. Travelers, please confirm your flight status before heading to the airport. pic.twitter.com/rluCyX5Op7 — John F. Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) December 22, 2022

Good morning, travelers! There are several de-icing delays across the country today, including in Chicago, Minneapolis-St Paul and Denver as a big winter storm hits large parts of the country. Please check your flight status with your airline for the latest. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 22, 2022

@NWSNewYorkNY has forecast heavy rain and strong winds in our region later today and Friday. Impact to flight activity at #LaGuardiaAirport is anticipated. Travelers, please confirm your flight status before heading to the airport. pic.twitter.com/AlNQ044BLE — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) December 22, 2022

Finally, customers should check with their airlines for the latest status of their flight, as other parts of the country expect severe weather. Thank you for trusting DFW Airport with your holiday travel!



3/3 — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) December 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.