Christmas Lights Spectacular

Holiday travel being impacted by severe winter weather

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Extreme winter weather is hitting the U.S. during the busiest holiday travel season.

FlightAware was already reporting numerous cancellations Thursday morning.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was already packed with travelers before 5 a.m. The security lines were some of the longest some had ever seen.

“I’ve been very impressed by Hartsfield-Jackson employees and TSA officials. The lines have been enormous at times, but they are moving people quickly,” said Rob Hughes, Atlanta News First’s Morning Anchor who was catching a flight Thursday morning at the Atlanta airport.

The following were full delay and cancellation statistics at 11:30 a.m., according to FlightAware.com:

  • Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today: 2,653
  • Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today: 1,719

Travelers are strongly encouraged to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Click here to check flight and airport status at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). Click here to track flight delays and cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson.

The National Weather Service released Key Messages for the Dec. 22-25 Arctic Blast, which include the possibility of considerable travel impacts:

Social posts Thursday morning from major U.S. airports:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Michael Kilgore
Suspect arrested in Columbia County fatal hit-and-run
Aubern Marshall
3rd arrest made in the case of man found murdered at lake
How to prepare your home for major freeze this week
How to prepare your home for major freeze this week
Single mom's bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
State leaders warn of harm from storm's winds and cold
State leaders warn of harm from storm’s winds and cold

Weather
Ga., S.C. crews are getting region's roads ready for big freeze
State leaders warn of harm from storm's winds and cold
From left: Brian Kemp and Henry McMaster
