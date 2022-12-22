AUGUSTA, Ga. - Crews in Georgia and South Carolina have started spraying major roadways with saltwater to keep residual water from freezing when temperatures drop overnight Thursday.

Interstate 20, which runs right through the CSRA, is one of the top priorities.

“Statewide, we store about 1.8 million gallons of brine at a time, and that’s about a 1.8 million increase from 2014 when we had Snowmageddon, we didn’t use brine. So you can see, in almost a decade, we have really ramped up our brine capabilities,” said Natalie Dale of the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Brine is a simple mixture of salt and water used to spray on ice-filled roads, and crews started using it Wednesday.

“Our concern is, whatever moisture this rain brings to the roads, if that doesn’t dry out and we can’t get it up, then that means it’s going to be ice, and that’s black ice conditions and that’s highly dangerous because you don’t know where that is,” said Dale.

Once the subfreezing conditions arrive early Friday, GDOT will be using sensors on the roads to detect black ice so that they can know exactly where it is and break it up. Crews also have a special solution to spread in areas where a lot of ice sticks to get rid of it.

“If you see a roadway that looks wet on Friday, assume that it’s frozen,” Georgia Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said.

Workers are brining 21,000 miles of state highways and interstates, with the likelihood that most routes will be treated at least twice.

Crews will work 12-hour shifts and will prioritize treating interstates, state routes, bridges and overpasses.

In addition to all of I-20, other priorities include I-85 and I-75 north of metro Atlanta, I-75 south of metro Atlanta to Macon, and I-85 south of Atlanta to Columbus.

An estimated 635,000 gallons of brine will be used.

Brine trucks must travel 40 mph to properly apply the treatment. Pay attention and stay back at least 100 feet.

Across the river

On Thursday, South Carolina’s governor urged residents to prepare for cold weather. The state is forecast to have its coldest Christmas since 1983. Temperatures are predicted to drop to dangerously cold levels over the holiday weekend.

Henry McMaster said, “A significant cold front will be moving into South Carolina starting Friday morning. Make sure you are prepared, check on your loved ones, and stay up to date by following @SCEMD and other official sources for best practices.”

South Carolina Department of Transportation workers were out Wednesday pretreating roads and bridges to prevent the possible buildup of ice or snow.

The agency said it’s continually monitoring weather conditions, and workers in each county of South Carolina are prepared to follow a designated plan in case of winter weather.

Motorists are urged to use caution while driving, especially during increased holiday traffic. Motorists should avoid travel during winter weather events. Snow and ice can be hazardous. If travel is essential, motorists should use extreme caution, reduce speeds and stay clear of road crews performing clearing and de-icing operations.

In case of emergency, motorists should call *47.

In the event of winter weather, refer to www.scdot.org, Facebook.com/SCDOT or @SCDOTPress on Twitter for the latest information.

