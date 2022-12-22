‘Sex slave’ suspect kills herself in Richmond County jail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The key suspect in a recent Richmond County sex slave case has committed suicide in jail, according to authorities.

The suicide of Shonna Powell, 32, was confirmed Thursday evening by Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

She was found in her cell at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center around 1:43 p.m., according to deputies. Deputies and medical staff performed CPR in an effort to revive her but were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office at 2:57 pm.

At the request of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and will be conducting the investigation. The Internal Affairs Division of the sheriff’s agency will be conducting an internal investigation into the incident, as well.

Powell had been accused of locking a woman in a dog cage at a home in the 2200 block of Nellie Drive.

Deputies said Powell told a visitor at the home: “She stole a bunch of stuff from me so she is going to be my sex slave and I am going to pimp her out until she pays it off.”

The visitor “stated that he heard a person state that multiple unknown individuals were en route to ‘have their way with her,’” deputies wrote in a report.

The visitor, a former resident of the mobile home who’d gone there on Nov. 29 to pick up some property he’d left behind, called deputies to report the incident involving the caged woman, who appeared to have been beaten.

Deputies rescued the woman and arrested five people: Powell; Anjelika Figueroa, 29; DeMichael Dawson, 24; Savannah Piazzi,18; and Dawson Weston, 19 .

All were charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, deputies said.

Dawson was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to authorities.

Powell also had two simple battery family violence charges from 2018 and 2019, terroristic threats charge from 2021, and operating an unauthorized vehicle with blue lights from 2022.

