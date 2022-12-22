Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Cold and soggy outlook at times through Thursday. FIRST ALERT Friday through Sunday with bitter cold temps and gusty winds.
FIRST ALERT - frigid temps and gusty winds Friday through Saturday will lead to potential for bursting pipes and isolated outages.
By Riley Hale
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances will continue tonight as an area of low pressure moves up the Georgia and Carolina coastline. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with clouds hanging around.

Rain is possible Thursday, but mainly cloudy and cool, with a strong cold front moving into the region. Morning lows will be near 40 Thursday morning and afternoon highs will be near 50. Isolated showers will be possible during the day into Thursday night as the front gets closer to the CSRA.

FIRST ALERT BEGINS FRIDAY: Friday’s temperature forecast will be one to remember. Temperatures will likely be in the 40s and 50s early Friday before dropping significantly during the day as the strong cold front moves east of the region. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for most of the CSRA with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Wind speeds Friday are forecast to be sustained between 20-30 mph with higher gusts between 30-40 mph. Strong winds could cause a few isolated power outages.

Single digit wind chill values look likely late Friday through Saturday morning as temperatures fall to the teens and winds stay breezy. Actual lows Saturday morning will be between 12-17°. Temperatures will be below 20° for more than 6 hours Friday night into Saturday morning which can lead to bursting pipes. Wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s Saturday (Christmas Eve) with high temperatures near freezing and winds sustained between 12-18 mph.

Christmas Day will remain cold with lows between 16-20° and highs in the upper 30s. Winds will be calmer Sunday and generally stay between 5-10 mph. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Christmas Eve & Christmas this year will likely go down in the top 5 coldest for Augusta since records began in 1871.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Kilgore, 58.
Suspect arrested in Columbia County fatal hit-and-run
Aubern Marshall
3rd arrest made in the case of man found murdered at lake
(Thermostat file)
How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Georgia leaders offer details on their plans to deal with dangerously cold weather later this...
Ga. governor declares state of emergency ahead of dangerous weather

Latest News

COLD WIND CHILL VALUES
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Bundle Up: what to do prevent hypothermia and frostbite
How to spot warning signs of frostbite, hypothermia
COLD WIND CHILL VALUES
Anthony's 4:30pm Forecast: 12/21
Georgia leaders offer details on their plans to deal with dangerously cold weather later this...
Ga. governor declares state of emergency ahead of dangerous weather